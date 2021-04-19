Fact check: Does Inhaling camphor, lavang, ajwain, few drops of eucalyptus oil increase blood oxygen levels

Fact check: Did the government say Kumbh Mela is becoming a super-spreader event

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: A viral message being shared on the social media and chat groups claim that by inhaling camphor, lavang, ajwain and few drops of eucalyptus oil, the blood oxygen levels are increased and this can relieve respiratory distress.

"Camphor, lavang (clove), ajwain, few drops eucalyptus oil. Make potli and keep smelling it throughout the day. This helps increase oxygen levels and congestion. This potli is given to tourists in Ladakh when oxygen levels are low. It's a home remedy," claims the viral message.

This claim is however fake. Science says that inhaling these things will help to provide relief during respiratory problems. However one must also bear in mind that inhaling camphor is dangerous and could be life threatening in some cases.

Many had attributed this remedy to Ayurvedic practitioner Prajagraj Dabhi and said that he had treated several patients with this formula. He has however rejected any such claim.

It is advised that one must not rely on home remedies such as these to treat COVID-19 and instead seek medical help for the same.

Fact Check Claim Inhaling camphor, lavang, ajwain and few drops of eucalyptus oil increases blood oxygen levels Conclusion Inhaling camphor can cause poisoning and can be life-threatening Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in