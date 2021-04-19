YouTube
    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Fact check: Does Inhaling camphor, lavang, ajwain, few drops of eucalyptus oil increase blood oxygen levels

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: A viral message being shared on the social media and chat groups claim that by inhaling camphor, lavang, ajwain and few drops of eucalyptus oil, the blood oxygen levels are increased and this can relieve respiratory distress.

    Fact check: Does Inhaling camphor, lavang, ajwain, few drops of eucalyptus oil increase blood oxygen levels
    social media viral image(@cinnabar_dust)

    "Camphor, lavang (clove), ajwain, few drops eucalyptus oil. Make potli and keep smelling it throughout the day. This helps increase oxygen levels and congestion. This potli is given to tourists in Ladakh when oxygen levels are low. It's a home remedy," claims the viral message.

    This claim is however fake. Science says that inhaling these things will help to provide relief during respiratory problems. However one must also bear in mind that inhaling camphor is dangerous and could be life threatening in some cases.

    Pink Whatsapp link real or fakePink Whatsapp link real or fake

    Many had attributed this remedy to Ayurvedic practitioner Prajagraj Dabhi and said that he had treated several patients with this formula. He has however rejected any such claim.

    It is advised that one must not rely on home remedies such as these to treat COVID-19 and instead seek medical help for the same.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Inhaling camphor, lavang, ajwain and few drops of eucalyptus oil increases blood oxygen levels

    Conclusion

    Inhaling camphor can cause poisoning and can be life-threatening

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in
    X