    Fact check: Does having tomatoes trigger 'Tomato fever'?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 13: A rare viral disease called 'Tomato Flu' or 'Tomato Fever' is being reported in the district Kollam of Kerala. The flu caused major worry in the district as the flu affected about 80 children below five years of age.

    Fact check: Does having tomatoes trigger Tomato fever?

    Amid the rising instances, a typical concern regarding whether or not the consumption of tomatoes is related to this fever has emerged.

    It must be noted that having tomatoes have nothing to do with getting Tomato fever and it is extremely safe to consume tomatoes. However, as a common precaution, anything edible must be washed first.

    The name tomato flu originates because of the red rashes and blisters the flu may cause, similar to how tomatoes look.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Does having tomatoes trigger 'Tomato fever'

    Conclusion

    No, tomatoes have nothing to do with getting Tomato fever

    Rating

    False
    Comments

    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 13:27 [IST]
    X