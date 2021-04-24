Fact Check: Does Covid vaccine affect your period?

New Delhi, Apr 24: While the world battles the horror of new strains of the coronavirus being discovered, a fake post on social media is doing rounds claiming women above 18 years of age to not take coronavirus vaccine during their menstrual cycle as it can "affect immunity" of a person.

The post further stated that the immunity of women during this time is weak and hence the vaccine may affect them adversely.

"Dosage of vaccine first decreases immunity, later it builds immunity, so there is a high risk of attack for one who vaccinated during periods. (sic)," the post reads.

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle.



Don't fall for rumours!



All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

However, busting the fake news PIB said in a tweet, "Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take COVID19 Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours!".

"All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on cowin.gov.in," the PIB said in a "Fact Check" alert.

Apart from this, several doctors also took to Twitter to quash this claim and appealed everyone to get vaccinated soon.

I got both my doses when I had my periods. I got covid later on because I work in a hospital but recovered without side effects within a week all thanks to he vaccine. PLEASE GET VACCINATED, there will be very mild side effects BUT IT WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE. https://t.co/XqZCM0Ob0k — Wear your mask (@vakeel_saheba) April 24, 2021

There is no research available on how the vaccine can affect the menstrual cycle. The vaccine will not affect your fertility in any way, spo you need not be worried about it.

Fact Check Claim Women who menstruating or five days before and after the menstrual cycle shouldn't get the Covid-19 vaccination. Conclusion Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Rating False