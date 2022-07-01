Fact Check: Is the man in the picture being blessed by Bal Thackeray, Eknath Shinde?

Fact Check: Did Uddhav place a photograph of Bal Thackeray in his study after the crisis broke out

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 01: Uddhav Thackeray has made many appearances since the political crisis broke out in Maharashtra. He stepped down as chief minister of Maharashtra after most of his MLAs walked out and raised a rebellion.

Now a photo collage of the former Maharashtra CM has gone viral with the claim that he installed a photograph of his father and Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray only the MLAs walked out on him.

The first image in the collage shows the former CM during a Facebook live and only the Indian flag is visible in the background. In the second image a framed photo of Bal Thackeray, the flag of the Shiv Sena and an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji are seen in the background.

Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as CM on June 29 after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. OneIndia found that the first image in the collage was taken from a live video uploaded on February 21 2021. A similar photo was also found which was from April 2021.

The second image is however from the live video that was uploaded on June 22. The video was uploaded open the page of the Maharashtra CMO. We also found another video from January 2022 which had the photo of Bal Thackeray in the background.

Hence it is wrong to say that the photograph of Bal Thackeray was placed in the background only after the rebellion.

Fact Check Claim Uddhav Thackeray placed a photograph of Bal Thackeray in his study only after the Eknath Shinde faction rebelled against him Conclusion The photograph of Bal Thackeray was present in Uddhav Thackeray’s Lives in January 2022 also which was much before the rebellion Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 11:30 [IST]