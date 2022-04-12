Fact check: Did this woman get robbed after eating ‘prasad’ laced with sedatives

Fact check: Did Kejriwal have meat, liquor at a dinner with Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi, Apr 12: A video has gone viral showing a woman getting robbed by a gang after consuming prasad laced with sedatives.

The video shows the woman waiting at a bus stop and is being offered the reportedly drugged prasad or holy offering by two other women. After eating it, she loses consciousness, following which she is robbed by two women and a man.

Many social media users took to Twitter and warned against taking prasad from strangers and always remain vigilant.

OneIndia has learnt that this the claims being made on the social media are not correct. The video was originally uploaded by 3rd Eye on April 9 2022. The video uploaded to create awareness was titled BE CAREFUL WITH STRANGERS.

"Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this channel features scripted dramas and parodies to aware people in different situations. This channel brings social awareness videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only," the channel said while providing the disclaimer.

Hence it can be concluded that the claim being made on the social media is not right. This was a scripted video uploaded to create awareness and not a real life incident as has been claimed.

Fact Check Claim Woman robbed after being prasad laced with sedatives Conclusion The video in circulation is not of a real life incident. It was a video uploaded to create awareness about strangers Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8:30 [IST]