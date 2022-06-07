Fact Check: Did this Hindu family from US convert to Islam

Fact Check: Is this video shot at the crime scene where Sidhu Moosewala was killed

New Delhi, Jun 06: A claim has gone viral in which it is stated that a Hindu family of four in the United States converted to Islam.

Several users took to the social media to share a picture of four people, an adult man and woman with a boy and a girl. The users captioned it saying that the four supposedly Hindus had converted to Islam.

OneIndia found that the image is an old one and is from Egypt and not the United States. Moreover these are not Hindus, but a German family that converted to Islam. One November 6 2015 this article appears in the Egyptian news portal youm7.

The article clearly states that the German family converted to Islam at the Al-Tawhid Mosque in the Hurghada City, Egypt on November 6, 2015.

The German Donel Clause and his family reverted to Islam today at Hurghada,Egypt. They entered Masjid At-Tawheed and asked for the Imam to declare shahada. Masha Allah!! Congratulations and welcome to your big family, a Facebook post by Muslim Prayers read.

This makes it clear that the claim that this family of Hindus from the US converted to Islam is misleading and false. Moreover we could not find any credible news items to back the claim that is being made in the newly shared viral post.

Fact Check Claim Hindu family of four from US converts to Islam Conclusion The viral photo is seven years old and this family which converted to Islam is from Germany Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 9:46 [IST]