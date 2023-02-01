YouTube
    Fact Check: Did this Hindi TV anchor sing a song on LIVE TV

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    There is a video that has gone viral with the claim that a Hindi TV anchor was singing a song from a Bollywood movie on LIVE television

    New Delhi, Feb 01: A video has been doing the rounds with the claim that Hindi news channel anchor, Anjana Om Kashyap sang a song from a Bollywood movie during a show.

    While posing the reel on Instagram, the user wrote, 'Anjana loves to sing on LIVE broadcast.'

    Fact Check: Did this Hindi TV anchor sing a song on LIVE TV

    The link to the reel on Instagram can be found here. The reel has garnered over 3 lakh likes so far.

    Fact Check: This letter on circulation relating to Mudra Loans is fake

    OneIndia searched on Google and found an slightly over 7 minute video of the Aaj Tak Channel with the title, "Halla Bol: राहुल के नाम पर भड़कीं सुप्रिया श्रीनेत | Anjana Om Kashyap | Maharashtra Political Crisis."

    In video one can see Anjana wearing the same dress and badge as can be seen in the viral video on Instagram.

    We also found that Anjana has done many shows wearing the same dress. Hence it is not clear which clip was exactly used in the reel.

    If one looks at the reel closely the song and the lip movement is not in sync. Moreover the logo of the channel has also been digitally altered. Instead of Aaj Tak in Hindi the name has been changed to "खाज तक." Further on the reel the user had also written, "Anjana Om Kashyap Presents Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna."

    Fact Check: Did Ranbir Kapoor throw a fan's phone out of anger

    The same user has also shared many more reels of political leaders, which have also been digitally altered.

    Hence it is clear that the clip had been digitally altered to make it look as though the Hindi channel anchor, Anjana Om Kashyap was singing a song from a Bollywood movie on LIVE television. The claim by the user is fake and Anjana Om Kashyap did not sing a song on LIVE television.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Hindi TV anchor sang a song from Bollywood movie on LIVE television

    Conclusion

    The reel posted by the user on Instagram is digitally altered

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster anchor

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2023
    X