    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 23: A clip of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has been shared widely with a claim that at a political rally he had said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi sleeps for 24 hours a day for the benefit of the poor.

    Fact check: Did Shah say PM Modi sleeps 24 hours for welfare of poor?

    This clip has been shared several times with the caption, 'Modiji sleeps for 24 hours.' However this is a doctored clip. Shah was addressing a rally at Chapra, West Bengal when this clip was recorded.

    However the clip has been edited because in the original video Shah can be heard saying PM Modi thinks about the welfare of the poor 24 hours a day, while Mamata Banerjee wonders when her nephew would become the Chief Minister. The speech was made during the West Bengal elections and was recorded on April 2021. The original clip has also been uploaded on the BJP's YouTube channel with the headline, HM Shri Amit Shah address public meeting in Chapra, West Bengal.

    The clip has been clearly doctored. Instead of sote (sleep), Shah had said sochte (thinks) in the original video.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Shah said PM Modi sleeps 24 hours for welfare of poor

    Conclusion

    The clip is doctored. Instead of sote (sleep), Shah had said sochte (thinks) in the original video.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:48 [IST]
    X