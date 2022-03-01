Fact check: Did Russian minister advise Indians in Ukraine to carry national flag for safe passage?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: India is on a war-footing to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine which is in war with Russia. The Indian citizens have been meted out very harsh treatment by the Ukrainian forces who say that India did not support their nation at the UNSC.

Amidst this a postcard in Hindi has been posted on the social media. The same features, Russian Minister of Defence, General Sergey Shoygu. Attributing the same to the General, the card says Indian nationals in Ukraine should display Indian flag on their homes and vehicles. This has to be done so that the Russian forces ensure a safe passage for the Indians.

It further quotes the General and says that the Russian soldiers in Ukraine will not hurt those Indians who will display the Indian flag on their cars and houses. They will instead be moved to a safe place by the Russian army.

While it is true that the Indian government has asked its nationals to carry the Indian flag while moving outside, no such directives have come from the Russian defence minister. The advise to carry the national flag was given by union minister, Kishan Reddy for their safety.

There is also an advisory from the Indian Embassy in Budapest to printout the national flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling.

Govt of India & Embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania & Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi: Indian Embassy in Hungary#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/cLHCUWYbEg — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

OneIndia did a Google search to see if the Russian minster has given any such advise to the Indian students. We came across none and hence it can be said that the claim being made in the postcard is fake.

Fact Check Claim Russian minister advised Indians to carry national flag for safe passage Conclusion Russia has issued no such advisory. It was issued by India Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 10:50 [IST]