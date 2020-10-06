Fact check: Did Rahul, Priyanka joke on their way to Hathras

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: Several users on the internet have claimed that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were joking on their way to meet the Hathras victim's family.

Several users have posted sarcastic comments. One of the users sarcastically posted in Hindi that the opposition leaders are going extreme sadness on their faces.

These are misleading claims and a reverse image search led us to several news reports from 2019, which had used the same image. News Nation had in an article dated April 27 2019 captioned the story, Smile, hugs and little banter: When Rahul Gandhi met sister Priyanka at Kanpur Airport.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, both headed to different directions, crossed each other's path at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur airport. And like all the brothers, the Congress chief also pulled the leg of her younger sister during the meeting, which was all about smiles, hugs and a little banter, the report read.

Fact Check Claim Rahul, Priyanka joked on their way to Hathras Conclusion This image was shot at the Kanpur airport in April 2019 Rating Half True