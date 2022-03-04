Fact check: Did Putin order Pakistan to hand over Gilgit-Baltistan to India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: Amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine a claim has gone viral in which a person claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Pakistan to handover Gilgit-Baltistan to India.

A 29 second long clip which was shared on the social media features Putin speaking and the claim made is that he asked Pakistan to hand over Gilgit-Baltistan to India.

The post says that the Indian media will not show you this. Putin called Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh a part of India. He announced a veto in the security council on Gilgit Baltistan.

"I clarified during my speech at UNSC that GilgitBaltistan should be part of India. Russia does not support the Pakistani initiative to create Gilgit as a provisional province. PM Imran Khan came to Moscow to convince me on this issue. He talked about bringing a gas and oil pipeline from Russia to Pakistan through China and Gilgit. It is not a viable idea because Pakistan is an occupier in Gilgit. I talked to my cabinet members about the provisional province," a transcription in English part of the video also said.

"They condemned BAP for bringing a resolution in the PAK senate on Gilgit. I mean who created BAP? Are they from Gilgit? Who instructed them to do this? I say take AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir] like set up and be happy. Have your own flag, constitution, president. Send Pakistan packing. They are only after your resources. PM Khan asked for money. He wanted to send some Islamic Jihadis here. I said, how about the Bani Gala?' Will you sell it? He laughed and his teeth fell out. I veto Gilgit Province's motion in the Security Council [United Nations]," the transcript also read.

President #Putin announced to veto the issue of Gilgit provisional province in the Security Council

His cabinet condemned BAP for senate resolution on Gilgit province

After thorough checking, OneIndia learnt that this is an edited clip and the claims being made in this video are false. While Putin spoke in Russian, if one hears it carefully no words such as veto or Gilgit were used.

This video of Putin was uploaded on February 28 2022 and Putin said that the West is an empire of lies.

The Russian President was speaking about the devastating sanctions that have been imposed on the country.

Fact Check Claim Putin asked Pakistan to hand over Glgit-Baltistan to India Conclusion Putin was speaking about the West and not Gilgit-Baltistan Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 8:50 [IST]