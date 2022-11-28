Fact Check: Did Musk say he would buy Snapchat

Our love will never die: Elon Musk trolls CBS News channel; What else did he say?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: Elon Musk has been in the news ever since he took over Twitter. His policy changes in particular have been spoken about and now many users have claimed that Musk would be buying Snapchat next.

A tweet attributed to Musk claims that he is buying the social media application Snapchat. The tweet attributed to the billionaire reads, ' next I'm buying Snapchat and deleting all the filters. Welcome back to reality, ladies.'

In fact this claim was also reported on the website Modern Ghana.

OneIndia has however learnt that this is a fake claim. We checked through Elon Musk's Twitter account and nowhere has he made a claim that he would buying Snapchat. Had Musk made such a claim it would have been the headlines in every media outlet. We also searched on Google whether Musk had made such a claim and whether any media house had reported. However we found none.

We also re-visited Musk's tweets on November 20, but found no such claim being made. The viral tweet with the claim that the Tesla founder was buying Twitter was made on November 20.

Musk's tweets from November 20 stated that, 'Twitter is alive,' The people have spoken, Trump will be reinstated among others. After digging deeper, we found a tweet from Musk which was posted on May 22. In response to a Twitter user, Musk had written, 'this would be a super bad idea, since stocks can swing wildly from one day to the next, eg Snapchat dropping 43%. Tesla is ~40% below ATH! However, eliminating estate tax dodges like GRATs would be good, since the probability of kids being effective stewards of capital is lower.'

This would be a super bad idea, since stocks can swing wildly from one day to the next, eg Snapchat dropping 43%. Tesla is ~40% below ATH!



However, eliminating estate tax dodges like GRATs would be good, since probability of kids being effective stewards of capital is lower. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

If one looks closely at the viral tweet, there are several inconsistencies in it. The profile picture of Musk is different from the one he has used in his actual account. In the real account, Musk is not wearing sunglasses whereas in the viral tweet, the display image shows him with sunglasses.

Hence it become completely clear that the viral tweet claiming that Musk is all set to buy Snapchat is fake.

Fact Check Claim Musk says he will buy Snapchat Conclusion The tweet is digitally altered and Musk never said he would buy Twitter Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:15 [IST]