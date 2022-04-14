Fact Check: FM Sitharaman to introduce 12 per cent GST on House and Shop Rents?

Fact check: Did Malaysian Muslims protest against PM Modi over Ram Navami communal violence?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Communal violence was reported in some states on Ram Navami. Following this a photograph has gone viral the Muslims in Malaysia expressing solidarity with Indian Muslims.

One user took to Twitter with the caption, "Malaysian Muslims protest against attacks on Indian Muslims.

He also pointed hashtags like #IndianMuslims." Hashtags like #IndianMuslimsUnderAttack #IndianMuslimsGenocideAlert.

This is however not related to the violence that took place after Ram Navami last Sunday. The image is from 2020 and was shot during an anti-CAA protest in Malaysia. The protest was staged in front of the

High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur by the Hizbul-ut-Tahrir.

OneIndia learnt that the photograph had appeared in the Malaysian portal The Khilafah. It was published on March 6 2020 with the headline, 'Hizb-ut-Tahrir Malaysia: Hizb-ut-Tahrir Demands Modi to Stop Persecution against Muslims in India.'

The protesters handed over a memorandum while alleging discrimination against Muslims in the backdrop of CAA. Hence the image being shared is not related to the communal violence after Ram Navami.

Fact Check Claim Malaysian Muslims protest against PM Modi following violence during Ram Navami Conclusion This was a protest against CAA in Malaysia and the image was taken in 2020 Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 9:22 [IST]