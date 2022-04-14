YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Did Malaysian Muslims protest against PM Modi over Ram Navami communal violence?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Communal violence was reported in some states on Ram Navami. Following this a photograph has gone viral the Muslims in Malaysia expressing solidarity with Indian Muslims.

    One user took to Twitter with the caption, "Malaysian Muslims protest against attacks on Indian Muslims.

    Fact check: Did Malaysian Muslims protest against PM Modi over Ram Navami communal violence?

    He also pointed hashtags like #IndianMuslims." Hashtags like #IndianMuslimsUnderAttack #IndianMuslimsGenocideAlert.

    This is however not related to the violence that took place after Ram Navami last Sunday. The image is from 2020 and was shot during an anti-CAA protest in Malaysia. The protest was staged in front of the

    High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur by the Hizbul-ut-Tahrir.

    OneIndia learnt that the photograph had appeared in the Malaysian portal The Khilafah. It was published on March 6 2020 with the headline, 'Hizb-ut-Tahrir Malaysia: Hizb-ut-Tahrir Demands Modi to Stop Persecution against Muslims in India.'

    The protesters handed over a memorandum while alleging discrimination against Muslims in the backdrop of CAA. Hence the image being shared is not related to the communal violence after Ram Navami.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Malaysian Muslims protest against PM Modi following violence during Ram Navami

    Conclusion

    This was a protest against CAA in Malaysia and the image was taken in 2020

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster communal violence

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X