    Fact Check: Did Kerala police dance to the tune of ‘Kacha Badam’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 15: A video has gone viral with the claim that the Kerala police were dancing to the tune of the song 'Kacha Badam.' Several news outlets even reported the news with a similar claim.

    Fact Check: Did Kerala police dance to the tune of ‘Kacha Badam’

    The report says that this took place at the Dewland Hotel and the video was shot at the lobby. However this claim is misleading. The police personnel dancing at the hotel are not real cops.

    They are actors of the Malayalam movie 'Rakachhashi'. The Instagram handle preetigoswami555 shared the video on March 8 2022 with the caption, "kaam chahe jo ho, har kaam ko enjoy kijiye hame bhi haq hain... love from COP."

    Preeti Goswami is an actress who is part of the movie 'Rakachhashi'. Hence the claim that the Kerala police were dancing to the tune of 'Kacha Badam,' is misleading.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Kerala police dance to tune of ‘Kacha Badam’

    Conclusion

    The claim is misleading and those in the video are actors from the movie ‘Rakachhashi’

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:39 [IST]
    X