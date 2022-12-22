Fact Check: Did Joe Biden grab Zelensky’s posterior during the latter’s US visit
New Delhi, Dec 22: Did US President Joe Biden touch Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky's posterior on December 22.
Zelensky is in the United States amidst the ongoing war with Russia. A image went viral in which Biden, Zelensky and First Lady Jill Biden are standing. The image shows Biden grabbing Zelensky's posterior. The photo has created a furore on the internet with many turning it into a laugh riot.
Hehehehe....Jesa sekhaya hai, wesa hi bolna.... pic.twitter.com/bCkmudtI22— Dolli (@desh_bhkt) December 22, 2022
'When Zelensky asked Biden that how he gonna return all favors' pic.twitter.com/HMMXtQSOSN— Facts (@BefittingFacts) December 22, 2022
When Zelensky asked Biden that how he gonna turn all the favours, one user wrote while sharing the image.
OneIndia decided to fact check the image and found that Jill Biden had uploaded the same image on December 21 with the caption, "President Zelenskyy, we hope you take our love and support back to Olena and your children, and all the families of Ukraine." However the image does not show Biden grabbing Zelensky's posterior.
President Zelenskyy, we hope you take our love and support back to Olena and your children, and all the families of Ukraine. 💕 pic.twitter.com/z1uqAAl8B8— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 22, 2022
If one compares the viral image and the one uploaded by Jill Biden, it is clear that it from the same place. This report made it even more clear that the image in question had been edited. The one who edited the image cut President Biden's arm and place it on Zelensky's posterior.
A video was also shared and at the 0.40 minute timestamp Jill Biden can seen placing her hand on Zelensky's back following which President Biden places his hand on the back of the Ukrainian President. This makes it clear that President Biden had not grabbed Zelensky's posterior.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) to the White House on his first foreign trip since the Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/OhKxek3oQM— CSPAN (@cspan) December 21, 2022
Hence it clear that the images being shared with the claim that President Biden had grabbed Ukrainian President, Zelensky's posterior are fake.
Fact Check
Claim
Biden grabbed Zelensky’s posterior
Conclusion
The image has been edited