Here goes: How Hunter Biden story was censored on Twitter with lame justification Vijaya Gadde at helm

Your valued support will be source of strength: PM Modi tells Biden on G20 Presidency

US 'all in' on Africa, President Joe Biden says

Fact Check: Did Joe Biden grab Zelensky’s posterior during the latter’s US visit

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: Did US President Joe Biden touch Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky's posterior on December 22.

Zelensky is in the United States amidst the ongoing war with Russia. A image went viral in which Biden, Zelensky and First Lady Jill Biden are standing. The image shows Biden grabbing Zelensky's posterior. The photo has created a furore on the internet with many turning it into a laugh riot.

'When Zelensky asked Biden that how he gonna return all favors' pic.twitter.com/HMMXtQSOSN — Facts (@BefittingFacts) December 22, 2022

When Zelensky asked Biden that how he gonna turn all the favours, one user wrote while sharing the image.

Fact Check: This message claiming that these are new symptoms of XBB strain of COVID-19 are fake

OneIndia decided to fact check the image and found that Jill Biden had uploaded the same image on December 21 with the caption, "President Zelenskyy, we hope you take our love and support back to Olena and your children, and all the families of Ukraine." However the image does not show Biden grabbing Zelensky's posterior.

President Zelenskyy, we hope you take our love and support back to Olena and your children, and all the families of Ukraine. 💕 pic.twitter.com/z1uqAAl8B8 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 22, 2022

If one compares the viral image and the one uploaded by Jill Biden, it is clear that it from the same place. This report made it even more clear that the image in question had been edited. The one who edited the image cut President Biden's arm and place it on Zelensky's posterior.

A video was also shared and at the 0.40 minute timestamp Jill Biden can seen placing her hand on Zelensky's back following which President Biden places his hand on the back of the Ukrainian President. This makes it clear that President Biden had not grabbed Zelensky's posterior.

Fact Check: Bess Kalb’s claim that she is new Twitter CEO is laced with sarcasm

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) to the White House on his first foreign trip since the Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/OhKxek3oQM — CSPAN (@cspan) December 21, 2022

Hence it clear that the images being shared with the claim that President Biden had grabbed Ukrainian President, Zelensky's posterior are fake.

Fact Check Claim Biden grabbed Zelensky’s posterior Conclusion The image has been edited Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in