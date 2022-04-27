Fact check: Did Imran Khan refuse to stand up and greet Israeli PM

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters took to Twitter to highlight his achievements following his ouster recently. Once such photo is making the rounds where Khan is seen sitting even as everyone else in the room stood up to greet the Israeli Prime Minister.

The photo has been shared widely with the claim that Khan's decision not to stand up was proof of his fearlessness. This was also a crime of my captain. The whole world is waiting for the PM of Israel and how the fearless Prime Minister of a poor country is sitting. Got something, one user said.

OneIndia has learnt that this a fake claim. The image was shot in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in 2019. The Israeli PM didn't even attend this event. It was shot at Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 13 2019 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, a reverse image search revealed.

Imran Khan's party, PTI too had tweeted a video of the same. The video was captioned, Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19). The tweet is dated June 13 2019.

Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19)#SCOSummit2019 pic.twitter.com/fYdKYN3Fv7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2019

Moreover Isreal is not part of the SC)'s four observer states, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Republic of Belarus, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Mongolia. It is also not part of the six dialogue partners, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Republic of Turkey, and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The official press release has listed the delegates who were at the event. This makes it clear that the Israeli Prime Minister was not present at the event and hence the claim being made by Khan's supporters is fake.

Fact Check Claim Imran Khan refused to stand up to greet the Israeli PM at an event Conclusion The photo in circulation is from 2019 and the Israeli PM was not even present at the event Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 8:32 [IST]