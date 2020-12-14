Fact check: Did government reach out only to Sikhs through IRCTC emails
New Delhi, Dec 14: A news report has been published in the media that the government has reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails.
The IRCTC has clarified that all comments of the IRCTC have not been quoted correctly. The mails have been sent to all irrespective of any particular community, the IRCTC has also clarified.
This is not the first instance. Earlier also, such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest, the IRCTC also said.
It was reported that the IRCTC sent out nearly two crore emails between December 8 and December 12 to support Sikhs amidst the protest by farmers against the new farm law.
Fact Check
Claim
Government reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails
Conclusion
IRCTC has reached out to all irrespective of community