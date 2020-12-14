YouTube
    Fact check: Did government reach out only to Sikhs through IRCTC emails

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: A news report has been published in the media that the government has reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails.

    The IRCTC has clarified that all comments of the IRCTC have not been quoted correctly. The mails have been sent to all irrespective of any particular community, the IRCTC has also clarified.

    Fact check: Did government reach out only to Sikhs through IRCTC emails

    This is not the first instance. Earlier also, such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest, the IRCTC also said.

    Farmers' Protest: Farmer leaders to call for hunger strike as thousands swell at Delhi borders

    It was reported that the IRCTC sent out nearly two crore emails between December 8 and December 12 to support Sikhs amidst the protest by farmers against the new farm law.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails

    Conclusion

    IRCTC has reached out to all irrespective of community

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
