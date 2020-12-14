Fact check: Did government reach out only to Sikhs through IRCTC emails

Fake: PM Modi did not arrive in Zydus Cadila chairman’s car for Changodar visit

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: A news report has been published in the media that the government has reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails.

The IRCTC has clarified that all comments of the IRCTC have not been quoted correctly. The mails have been sent to all irrespective of any particular community, the IRCTC has also clarified.

This is not the first instance. Earlier also, such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest, the IRCTC also said.

It was reported that the IRCTC sent out nearly two crore emails between December 8 and December 12 to support Sikhs amidst the protest by farmers against the new farm law.

Fact Check Claim Government reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails Conclusion IRCTC has reached out to all irrespective of community Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in