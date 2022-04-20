Fact Check: Did 'Excise Ministry' under Government of India sent a job offer letter to applicant?

Fact check: A temple taken over by Muslims, converted into mosque in Kerala?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 20: An appointment letter claiming to be issued by the 'Excise Ministry' stating that the applicant has been appointed for the post of the Field Distribution Officer is doing rounds on social media sites.

The viral application letter also asked the applicant to pay the application fee of Rs 2,200 in order to get the job while detailing about his salary and allowances. However, it is a fake letter spread by miscreants to create confusion or fool people around by faking a logo and stamp.

At the first place, the Government of India does not have Excise Ministry. Also, Press Information Bureau has clarified that it is a fake claim. However, state governments have separate ministers for the excise departments.

An appointment letter issued by 'Excise Ministry' claims that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Field Distribution Officer & is asking for an application fee.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This claim is #FAKE.



▶️There is NO 'Excise Ministry' under the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/OwuyMbWjDu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 20, 2022

These days, people are easily duped by fake job offers. Fraudsters cheat people by sending e-mails, WhatsApp messages and SMSes. Hence, people should be extremely careful of the offers coming their way and double-check before doing financial transactions with unknown people.

Fact Check Claim Pay Rs 2,200 and get a job in Excise Ministry, said a viral letter. Conclusion here is NO 'Excise Ministry' under the Government of India. Rating False