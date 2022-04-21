YouTube
    Fact Check: Did EAM claim India willing make Sri Lanka a State of India?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Social media was abuzz with the speculations that India was extending its helping hand to crisis-hit Sri Lanka by making it a part of the country. A tweet attributed to External Affairs Minister S Jai Shankar was doing rounds that the Island nation will be able to come out of economic crisis if it becomes a State of India.

    The tweet read, "If the people of Sri Lanka are agreeable, India is willing to proclaim that Sri Lanka becomes a State of India. As a result, India will be able to Solve the gas, fuel, milk food, fertilizer and many other essential goods problems that the country is facing. Additionally, India will look after all the future issues of Sri Lanka too. India is extending an hand of survival to people of Sri Lanka."

    This post had gone viral causing a lot of confusion in the minds of the netizens as there were no reports of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's making the claims on Twitter.

    Well, it is nothing but a fake post created by miscreants to spread misinformation.

    Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

    As a responsible neighbour, India has extended a helping hand by announcing an additional $500 million in financial assistance to buy fuel for Sri Lanka. It is in addition to a one billion dollar credit line to the country along with a 500 million dollar aid.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    India was ready to make Sri Lanka a State of India, a tweet attributed to EAM S Jaishankar claimed.

    Conclusion

    The claim is not true and the social media post is fake.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 19:16 [IST]
