Fact check: Were these women being arrested for pelting stones during Ram Navami

Fact Check: Did Delhi Hanuman Jayanti clash erupt after attempt to hoist flag at mosque?

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday rubbished social media claims that the Jahangirpuri violence erupted after saffron flags were installed at a mosque in the area.

Responding to a question on whether the violence was over planting a religious flag, Asthana dismissed the rumours, saying that the investigation will reveal the same. "Disagreement started over a small issue," he said. "No attempt to install flags of any community was made during the incident," he added.

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," Asthana told the press.

He assured that the communal violence that took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area will be thoroughly investigated from all possible angles.

The clarification comes after several reports and social media claimed that Delhi's Ram Navami violence began after attempts were made to hoist flag at a mosque in the area.

A total of 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Fact Check Claim The Jahangirpuri violence erupted after saffron flags were installed at a mosque in the area. Conclusion No attempt to install flags of any community was made during the incident. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 17:05 [IST]