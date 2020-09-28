YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last week questioned Deepika Padukone in connection the Bollywood drugs case.

    Fact check: Did Deepika Padukone wear an I support farmer t-shirt during NCB questioning

    Now an image has gone viral in which it is claimed that Deepika had appeared for questioning before the NCB with a t-shirt with the wordings, ' I stand with Indian Farmers."

    "When you report for questioning to the NCB, because you stood in solidarity with JNU... and carry swag on your T-shirt..." a user posted on Facebook.

    Fake: NTA UGC NET Examination 2020 will not have negative marking

    While using a reverse image search, we found that this photograph is photoshopped. The original image is from 2018. This is an image clicked when the actor was coming out of the airport. The actor is wearing a plain black-shirt and there is nothing written on it.

    When Deepika was questioned by the NCB she was wearing a palazzo suit. Moreover she also had a mask on before she entered the NCB's office in Mumbai for questioning.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Deepika wore a t-shirt with a caption in support of farmers during NCB questioning

    Conclusion

    The image being circulated is old and Deepika wore a palazzo suit during questioning

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
    X