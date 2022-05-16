Fact Check: Did Congress use colour of Pakistan flag to decorate the tent for the ‘Chintan Shivir’

Fact Check: Is one family one ticket not applicable only to Gandhis?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: With the Congress party's three day 'Chintan Shivir' coming to an end on Saturday, many on the social media have criticised the party over their choice of colours at the venue of the event in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

People said that the tent that hosted the event was green and white resembling the national flag of Pakistan.

नव संकल्प, नव विकल्प।



देश की राजनीति में नई शुरुआत हो चुकी है-



संघर्षपथ से विजयपथ का सफर तय करेंगे, देशवासियों से जुड़े हर मुद्दे पर सड़क से संसद तक लड़ाई लड़ेंगे।#NavSankalpShivir pic.twitter.com/sHJQfZsYcP — Congress (@INCIndia) May 15, 2022

Both colours of the Pakistan flag above and saffron on the floor! This is a picture of the Congress Party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan," said one user on Twitter.

This claim is however misleading. OneIndia has found that the roof of the tend had incorporated all the three shades of the national flag.

United, reformed, rejuvenated, and stronger; the Congress has a Nav Sankalp.



Visuals from Shri @RahulGandhi's valedictory address at the concluding session of the #NavSankalpShivir. pic.twitter.com/abOzU7BQYE — Congress (@INCIndia) May 15, 2022

Several photos of the venue have been uploaded even by the party's social media wing. An image tweeted by the Congress party shows party president Sonia Gandhi being greeted by the workers. She is seen walking on a carpet that is more reddish than deep saffron."The claim is completely false. The pandal was of Tricolour and the carpet used on the floor was pure red. Carpets that are generally used at weddings and other gatherings are either green or red. In our case, it was the red one," Shesh Narayan Ojha told India Today.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Sectaries, In-charges, PCC Presidents & CLPs. #NavSankalpShivir pic.twitter.com/nEtSY6UWcd — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) May 14, 2022

There are several other tweets with images of the venue which completely prove that the Congress did not use the colours of the Pakistan national flag on the ceiling.

Fact Check Claim Congress used colours of the Pakistan national flag to decorate the venue of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur Conclusion This is a fake claim. The pandal of Tricolour and the carpet was more reddish than deep saffron Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:27 [IST]