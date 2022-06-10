Fact Check: Did an explosion at a Ghaziabad factory kill 40 people

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Jun 10: A claim has gone viral stating that there was a major blast at the Dasna factory in Ghaziabad in which 40 persons have been killed.

The claim has been forwarded several times with a video showing fire and huge plumes of smoke from a factory. The viral claim in Hindi says, 'blast in Ghaziabad dasna factory now 40 killed.'

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading. A reverse search of the photo and the videos being shared led us to several news reports which said that this incident is from Gujarat and not Ghaziabad. Further the visuals also showed vehicles with a Gujarat number plate. The transport code for Ghaziabad is UP while in the case of Gujarat it is GJ.

Republic World had on June 3 reported that a massive blast had triggered a fire at the Deepak Nitrate Plant in Vadodara in which 8 people were injured. The report was also accompanied with a video of the incident.

A user on Twitter had also shared visuals of the incident. According to the Twitter user the incident took place on June 2 at the Deepak Nitrate Ltd at around 6 am at Nandesari GIDC, Vadodara, Gujarat.

Following the incident the company in Gujarat had said, 'we are monitoring the situation closely. The safety and well-being of all our employees, and that of the communities around, is of foremost priority to us. All our manufacturing facilities are equipped with best-in-class systems and equipment, that ensure environmentally sustainable production. Our teams are already on-ground facilitating every possible support. Our communication channels are open 24x7, and we shall continue to provide updates and partner closely with all the relevant external stakeholders."

The Deepak Nitrate is a chemical manufacturing company which produces chemicals, colourants, agrochemicals, colourants, rubber, speciality and fine chemicals. The company has plants in Dahej and Nandesari in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana and Taloja and Roha in Maharashtra.

Hence we can conclude that the viral claim is misleading as it is from Gujarat and not from Ghaziabad.

Fact Check Claim 40 people die after blast in Ghaziabad’s Dasna factory Conclusion The fire broke out following an explosion at a chemical factory in Gujarat and not Ghaziabad Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in