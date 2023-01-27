YouTube
    There have been boycott calls against the movie Pathaan which was released in theatres this Wednesday. Since then various claims have been made on the internet

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been in the news before and after its release. There have been boycott calls following the controversy that erupted over the Besharam Rang song in the movie in which the female lead, Deepika Padukone flaunts a saffron bikini.

    Now a photo has gone viral of the Ambanis with Khan. In the Khan can be seen taking a selfie with the Ambanis.

    Fact Check: Did Ambanis watch Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan

    While sharing the image, many claimed that the Ambani family watched the film Pathaan along with the lead actor. Apart from Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani can be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan in the photograph.

    One post read, 'you keep boycotting Pathaan outside the theatres. Meanwhile the Ambanis are watching Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

    OneIndia has learnt that the image that has gone viral has nothing to do with the movie Pathaan. A reverse image search led us to an image from May 2016. This report with the header, Reliance Jio opens 4G service for the public, but on invite basis carries the exact same image which has now gone viral. The image is captioned, Mukesh Ambani's family and Shah Rukh Khan at Reliance Jio 4G launch.

    The last known meeting of the Ambanis with Shah Rukh Khan was when the actor and his wife, Gauri Khan attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The report by the Times of India can be found here.

    However we were not able to find any credible information to suggest that the Ambanis watched Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

    Hence it is clear that the meeting of the Ambanis and Shah Rukh shown in the viral photo is not related to Pathaan, but during the launch of the Reliance Jio 4G in Mumbai.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Ambanis watched Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan

    Conclusion

    The photo is from 2016 and taken during the Reliance Jio 4G launch

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:28 [IST]
    X