Fact check: Did Akhilesh Yadav scold a doctor because he was Brahmin

New Delhi, Feb 17: A video of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav went viral with the claim that he misbehaved with a doctor because he was a Brahmin.

In the video Akhilesh can be heard scolding a man and asking him to leave the place. The 28 second video was shared several times on the social media with the claim that the SP leader misbehaved with Dr. D S Mishra a senior physician at a Kannauj hospital, because he was Brahmin.

OneIndia has learnt that this is an old incident and the video was shot on January 14 2020. News Agency ANI had reported this incident and posted with the video with a caption former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured, says, "Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte...bahar bhaag jao".

#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured,says, "Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte...bahar bhaag jao". pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

While an incident like this took place, the claim that Akhilesh Yadav scolded the doctor because he is a Brahmin is false.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 9:31 [IST]