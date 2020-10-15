Fact check: Did AG advise against appeal in Vodafone arbitration award

Fake: Hathras victim’s mother was not beaten up before her daughter was cremated

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: A report claimed that Attorney General K K Venugopal has given an opinion against appealing in the Vodafone arbitration award.

In September, Vodafone Group plc, won an arbitration against the Indian government over a demand for Rs 22,100 crore in taxes using retrospective legislation. An international arbitration tribunal ruled that India''s demand in past taxes were in breach of fair treatment under a bilateral investment protection pact.

"The award is confidential but Vodafone can confirm that the tribunal has found (it) in Vodafone''s favour," Vodafone Group said in a statement. "We are studying the lengthy documents and can make no further comment at this time."

The Ministry of Finance in a statement said that a speculative news story is being circulated in some sections of the media claiming that the Attorney General has given opinion in favour of not appealing in the Vodafone arbitration award. This is totally incorrect and without factual basis, the Ministry of Finance said.

Further, the ministry said that Vodafone arbitration award with all options are under examination within the ministry. Further course of action will be decided based on such examination, the Finance Ministry also said.

Fact Check Claim AG advised against appealing in Vodafone arbitration award Conclusion No such advise has been given says Finance Ministry Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in