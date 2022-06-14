Fact Check: Did 34 countries back Nupur Sharma's controversial comments on Prophet?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 14: Social media is abuzz with the claims of BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has been under attack from various quarters for her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed, getting support from 34 countries.

It comes at a time when over 20 countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Bahrain, Indonesia, UAE, Jordan, Maldives, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Malaysia, condemned the inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma and former Delhi media unit chief Naveen Jindal.

A section of people on social media claimed that a total of 34 countries including Russia, Netherlands, France, and Israel supported Nupur Sharma and India as the country faced the diplomatic heat.

On doing a search on Google, there was not any story which claimed that 34 countries had extended support to Nupur Sharma. The reports of countries criticising her comments were only found on the search engine.

However, the only support that Sharma got was from Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders, who hailed her for her views. On Twitter, he wrote, "I am not Indian nor a Hindu. But I know one thing. Secularism should not mean that demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not. So when #napursharma reacted to someone demeaning Hindu Gods it was totally justified. #IsupportNupurSharma, [sic]"

Earlier, he tweeted about receiving death threats for supporting her. "I receive many death threats now from Muslims who want to kill me for supporting Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth and nothing but the truth about Muhammad and Aisha. My message to them is: go to hell. You have no morals. We stand for the truth. We stand for freedom," he tweeted.

Apart from this politician, no foreign country or politician has extended support for the Nupur Sharma.

Hence, the claim that 34 countries extended support to Nupur Sharma is not true.

Fact Check Claim 34 countries back Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Conclusion Except for a politician from Dutch, no country has supported Nupur Sharma's remarks. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 15:49 [IST]