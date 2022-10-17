YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: Congress spokesperson makes fake claim on PM inaugurating same train twice

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 17: A set of images have gone viral with the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the same train twice, once in 2019 and then in 2022.

    Many on the social media including Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, spokesperson of the Congress party claimed that the PM inaugurated the same train twice. He wrote, 'double engine, double opening of the same work of the government. Wah Modi ji 2019, 2022.

    A set of images have gone viral with the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the same train twice, once in 2019 and then in 2022
    A set of images have gone viral with the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the same train twice, once in 2019 and then in 2022

    Using reverse image search, OneIndia found that both images are of different inaugurations. In the first image the PM is inaugurating the Ahmedabad Metro and in the second he is inaugurating the Vande-Bharat train.

    Our search led us to an image in an article by the Free Press Journal with the headline, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro first phase, takes a ride. Several other news outlets too have carried the report with the same image.

    Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?

    We also found another image from the Economic Times dated September 30 2022 which said that the Prime Minister flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express.

    The Prime Minister also tweeted the images of the inauguration of the Vande-Bharat train.

    Hence we could conclude that the images of being shared the claim that the PM inaugurated the same train twice is false.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    PM Modi inaugurated same train twice

    Conclusion

    The claim is fake and the PM inaugurated two trains in 2019 and 2022

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster narendra modi social media

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 6:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X