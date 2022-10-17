Fact Check: Congress spokesperson makes fake claim on PM inaugurating same train twice

Fact Check: Did Trump thank Musk for welcoming him back to Twitter

New Delhi, Oct 17: A set of images have gone viral with the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the same train twice, once in 2019 and then in 2022.

Many on the social media including Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, spokesperson of the Congress party claimed that the PM inaugurated the same train twice. He wrote, 'double engine, double opening of the same work of the government. Wah Modi ji 2019, 2022.

Using reverse image search, OneIndia found that both images are of different inaugurations. In the first image the PM is inaugurating the Ahmedabad Metro and in the second he is inaugurating the Vande-Bharat train.

डबल इंजन सरकार का एक ही काम का डबल उद्घाटन।



वाह मोदीजी वाह!



2019 2022 pic.twitter.com/1iVjgUAttI — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) September 30, 2022

Our search led us to an image in an article by the Free Press Journal with the headline, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro first phase, takes a ride. Several other news outlets too have carried the report with the same image.

Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?

We also found another image from the Economic Times dated September 30 2022 which said that the Prime Minister flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister also tweeted the images of the inauguration of the Vande-Bharat train.

Travelled on board the Vande Bharat Express! It was a delight to meet women start-up entrepreneurs, talented youth, those associated with the Railways team and those involved in building the Vande Bharat train. It was a memorable journey. pic.twitter.com/eHKAhMlRCc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2022

Hence we could conclude that the images of being shared the claim that the PM inaugurated the same train twice is false.

Fact Check Claim PM Modi inaugurated same train twice Conclusion The claim is fake and the PM inaugurated two trains in 2019 and 2022 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 6:48 [IST]