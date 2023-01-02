YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: Army calls out leading newspaper on arrest of three of its officials by CBI

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 02: An article had appeared in a leading news paper which said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested three Army officials on charge of bribery.

    The article which appeared in the Times of India said that an integrated financial advisor, an accounts officer and a junior translator working with the Indian Army's South Western Command in Jaipur were arrested by the CBI along with four others. The CBI said that nearly Rs 40 lakh in cash was seized during the raids at Jaipur and Sriganganagar.

    Fact Check: Army calls out leading newspaper on arrest of three of its officials by CBI

    The India Army has called the article misleading. The ADG PI-Indian Army took to twitter and said, 'misleading article. It is clarified that "NO Army official has been arrested," as mentioned in this article of the Times of India, Jaipur edition of 31 December 2022. ToI is requested to ensure due editorial diligence to prevent such grave errors in the future, the tweet also read.

    Fact Check: Is Congress spreading fake news on Ghulam Nabi Azad re-joining the party?Fact Check: Is Congress spreading fake news on Ghulam Nabi Azad re-joining the party?

    The article also went on to state that it was alleged that the accused belonging to three private firms were obtaining all work related to outsourcing of conservancy services for various locations in the South Western Command. To get favours, these firms were giving bribes to these officials.

    Following the searches, Rs 40 lakh was seized and property documents relating to the public servants and other incriminating documents were also found. The arrested accused were presented before the court at Panchkula, the article with the headline 'CBI arrests 3 Army officials for bribery read.

    Major General Sanjay Sri (Retd) took to Twitter and said, 'absolutely unprofessional work by ToI. I also tweeted by concern.

    Former I&B minister Manish Tewari Fact Checked on cremation of Russians who died in IndiaFormer I&B minister Manish Tewari Fact Checked on cremation of Russians who died in India

    They are not Army officers. Please correct your headline. Most of the readers only see the headlines and a large number do not understand the rank structure, he also said in another tweet.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    3 Army officials arrested on bribery charge by CBI

    Conclusion

    India Army has clarified that the news item is misleading

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi arrested fake news buster

    Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X