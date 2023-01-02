Fact Check: Army calls out leading newspaper on arrest of three of its officials by CBI

Fact Check

New Delhi, Jan 02: An article had appeared in a leading news paper which said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested three Army officials on charge of bribery.

The article which appeared in the Times of India said that an integrated financial advisor, an accounts officer and a junior translator working with the Indian Army's South Western Command in Jaipur were arrested by the CBI along with four others. The CBI said that nearly Rs 40 lakh in cash was seized during the raids at Jaipur and Sriganganagar.

The India Army has called the article misleading. The ADG PI-Indian Army took to twitter and said, 'misleading article. It is clarified that "NO Army official has been arrested," as mentioned in this article of the Times of India, Jaipur edition of 31 December 2022. ToI is requested to ensure due editorial diligence to prevent such grave errors in the future, the tweet also read.

'Misleading Article'



It is clarified that "NO Army official has been arrested" as mentioned in this article in the Times of India, Jaipur Edition of 31 December 2022.



ToI is requested to ensure due editorial diligence to prevent such grave errors in the future.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/iF6DZrzswP — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 31, 2022

The article also went on to state that it was alleged that the accused belonging to three private firms were obtaining all work related to outsourcing of conservancy services for various locations in the South Western Command. To get favours, these firms were giving bribes to these officials.

Following the searches, Rs 40 lakh was seized and property documents relating to the public servants and other incriminating documents were also found. The arrested accused were presented before the court at Panchkula, the article with the headline 'CBI arrests 3 Army officials for bribery read.

Major General Sanjay Sri (Retd) took to Twitter and said, 'absolutely unprofessional work by ToI. I also tweeted by concern.

But give wrong facts. Most of the readers may see only headlines, a large number does not understand rank structure. — Maj Gen Sanjay Soi (Retd) (@MajGenSanjaySoi) December 31, 2022

They are not Army officers. Please correct your headline. Most of the readers only see the headlines and a large number do not understand the rank structure, he also said in another tweet.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 12:32 [IST]