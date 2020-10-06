Fact check: Are they UFOs hovering over this stadium in Japan

Fact Check

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Tokyo, Oct 06: Image of multiple glowing celestial body or alleged UFO orbs have been spotted hovering over a stadium in Japan.

Self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring has shared images and claimed the UFOs appeared over the Japanese stadium are actually five different flying objects hovering in formation.

Waring, the conspiracy theorist has released two images and in these photos, five circular lights can be seen hovering equidistant from each other.

Fact check: Did Rahul, Priyanka joke on their way to Hathras

"Five glowing orbs were seen over a stadium in Japan this week. The stadium is 29km from Tokyo. The UFOs are hovering over the Japanese flag on top of the stadium. The five glowing orbs are working in unison, but I believe they are five different craft," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring also added that alien beings from deep space are now visiting the earth to see how humans are combating the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aliens are there to observe how the Japanese are dealing with Covid19 and the stress of new rules. How humanity relaxes (at the ballpark) is a great way to see how humans deal with the new and complex stresses of life. It is not clear if the eyewitness saw it or realized it later after seeing the photos, but the photos are amazing evidence that aliens are observing Japanese," added Waring.

However, authorities said those alleged orbs are advertising banner towed by an airplane.

Notably, there another one alleged theory about an incident happened in Basque Country, northern Spain, and the UFO appeared above the mountain Zumarraga.

Also, in New Jersey some residents thought they had captured footage of a real-life "UFO" on Monday night.

Turned out it was just the Goodyear Blimp.

Several videos went viral on TikTok and Twitter featuring a "UFO" that was hovering over part of New Jersey and seemed to be glowing. The videos showed many people had even pulled over onto the side of the highway to try and catch a glimpse of what they thought was a supernatural sighting from beyond Earth.

Fact Check Claim UFO spotted in Japan Conclusion Advertising banner towed by an airplane Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in