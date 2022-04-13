Fact check: Are booster doses a sham?

Fact Check: Did lakhs turn up at Imran Khan's PTI protest at Liberty Chowk in Lahore?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: The booster dose against COVID-19 was made eligible for all above the age of 18 from Sunday onwards.

A Facebook post says that the there is no such thing as a booster. There is a failed product that is sometimes used again in hopes of a different outcome, which is the definition of insanity.

The claim is misleading and those eligible for the booster dose must take one when they are eligible for the same. The experts have said that it is normal for vaccines to require a booster jab a couple of months after the first two doses.

Studies have also shown that the vaccine reduces the chance of infection and hospitalisation to a large extent.

India on Sunday began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years, who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose, at private vaccination centres.

The Centre has told all states and UTs that the precaution dose will be of the same Covid-19 vaccine which has been used for administration of the first and second dose and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of all health secretaries of states and UTs on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN.

All vaccinations will mandatorily be recorded on CoWIN platform and both the options of 'Online appointment' and 'Walk-in' registration and vaccination will be available at private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

Private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites as per the guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Health.

"They can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of vaccine," Bhushan had said.

"Administration of precaution dose will be homologous ie same vaccine type will be used for precaution dose which was used for vaccination of first and second dose," he had stated.

Fact Check Claim Booster doses are a sham Conclusion Booster doses help significantly in protecting against the virus Rating False

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:04 [IST]