Fact check: Are Ambanis giving Kangana Rs 200 crore to build new studio

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: Kangana Ranaut has been in the news after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office in Mumbai.

Many have expressed solidarity with the actor and amidst this a post has gone viral in which it claimed that the Ambanis would help her with Rs 200 crores to build a new studio. "To make Kangana a new studio Ambani family will help 200 crores Nita Ambani," reads the viral post.

The post has been shared several times in the midst of supporting pouring out for Kangana after her office was demolished. However there is nothing substantiate about this claim. There is no such information and Reliance has also not issued any such statement.

India Today while quoting a Reliance Industries Limited official said that the viral claim is fake. There is no such announcement made following the controversy, the report further said.

Kangana after landing in Mumbai on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh took on the Shiv Sena, called her home "Ram mandir", referred to 'Bullywood' and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series of tweets and a video.

The "Queen" actor, who has been given Y-plus category security from the Centre, was met with black flags and slogans from protesting Shiv Sena workers. But there was support too from workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered at the airport.

Addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Ranaut posted a video message saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

The actor said she is working on a project on Ayodhya but now understands the pain of Kashmir Pandits and will also make a movie on their plight.

Ranaut, known for her provocative statements, again compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi, referring to the chief minister in the informal 'tu' rather than the more respectful 'aap'.

Fact Check Claim Ambanis to help Kangana Ranaut build new studio Conclusion The Ambanis have made no such announcement Rating False