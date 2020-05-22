  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Are 8,000 people per lakh population affected with coronavirus in India?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: A newspaper in Gujarat has claimed that 8,000 people per one lakh population are being affected with coronavirus.

    However the government has said that this is factually incorrect. The government has said that as of May 21, the data and figures show that around 8.3 persons per lakh population are affected with the coronavirus. The report is factually incorrect the government has also said.

    Fact check: Are 8,000 people per lakh population affected with coronavirus in India?

    On Thursday, the nationwide tally crossed 1.1 lakh. 5,609 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said that the total number of cases in the country stood at 1,12,359. The death toll is at 3,435.

    Fake: Image of lady on bi-cycle being passed of as Indian migrant is from Nepal

    The ministry further said that the recovery rate among those who have tested positive has risen to nearly 40 per cent from above 7 per cent before the lockdown was announced on March 25. Hospital support was needed by less than 7 per cent, the ministry further noted.

    In the past two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases has doubled from 49,391 on May 6 to 1,06,139 on Wednesday.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue