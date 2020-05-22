Fact check: Are 8,000 people per lakh population affected with coronavirus in India?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 22: A newspaper in Gujarat has claimed that 8,000 people per one lakh population are being affected with coronavirus.

However the government has said that this is factually incorrect. The government has said that as of May 21, the data and figures show that around 8.3 persons per lakh population are affected with the coronavirus. The report is factually incorrect the government has also said.

On Thursday, the nationwide tally crossed 1.1 lakh. 5,609 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said that the total number of cases in the country stood at 1,12,359. The death toll is at 3,435.

The ministry further said that the recovery rate among those who have tested positive has risen to nearly 40 per cent from above 7 per cent before the lockdown was announced on March 25. Hospital support was needed by less than 7 per cent, the ministry further noted.

In the past two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases has doubled from 49,391 on May 6 to 1,06,139 on Wednesday.