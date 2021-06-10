Eating carpet strictly prohibited sign at Chennai Airport is morphed says AAI
New Delhi, June 10: Actress Shabana Azmi on Thursday shared a photograph on her Instagram that went viral. The post had an image which showed a board that said, eating carpet strictly prohibited.'
The image was clicked at the Chennai International Airport in 2015. The message in Hindi loosely translates to 'eating on the floor is not allowed.' However the English version says 'eating carpet strictly prohibited. The Airport Authority of India said that the picture is morphed.
Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking. pic.twitter.com/TCvvqW250o— Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 1, 2019
"Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking," the AAI tweeted.
Listen people.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 9, 2021
This is a morphed image doing the rounds since 2015.
It resurfaced in 2019. AAI had pointed this out even then.
Let us all do a bit of due diligence before putting such things out.
Fake images & morphed pictures don’t do any good to people who are posting them. pic.twitter.com/JLKkyT5Fcm
Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and said that the image is morphed. " Listen people, this is a morphed image doing the rounds since 2015. It resurfaced in 2019. AAI had pointed this out even then. Let us all do a bit of due diligence before putting out such things out. Fake images and morphed pictures don't do any good to people who are posting them."
Fact Check
Claim
AAI put up signs saying eating carpet is strictly prohibited
Conclusion
AAI clarifies it is a morphed image