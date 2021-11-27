Don’t fall for this FAKE message that says you won a Rs 25 lakh lottery

Fake: This is not an image of a protest in Assam against Bangladesh violence

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: A message is in circulation claiming that the receiver of a message has won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh. Claiming that the same is from KBC, the message also has the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor, Amitabh Bachchan and industrialist, Mukesh Ambani.

The message in Hindi says that your number has won Rs 25 lakh. This prize has come to you from KBC and Jio. The government immediately fact checked this message and said it is fake.

Further the PIB also said that the government of India has no connection with lottery scheme. The Press Information Bureau also said that this message was fake and warned people from falling prey to it.

It was also said that seamsters are trying to dupe people through phone calls, mails and text messages claiming that they have won a lottery. Please Please beware of such lottery scams. Do not share personal details on phone calls, emails or text messages, PIB fact check also said.

Fraudsters send fake Messages/Email claiming that the victim has won a #lottery of substantial amount of money. Once the victim gets convinced, the fraudster asks for money to process that lottery. Follow safety tips and Be #Cyber #Safe, Cyber Dost said in a tweet.

Fact Check Claim Your number has a won a lottery from KBC and government Conclusion This is a fraud message, the government has clarified Rating False