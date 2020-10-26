YouTube
    Do not get misled by this website that is offering jobs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: There is a website of the Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) offering employment opportunities.

    It is also claimed that the website is registered under the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmer's Welfare.

    Do not get misled by this website that is offering jobs

    The government has cautioned against this website. The government has clarified that the Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) is not established under the Agriculture Ministry. Do not follow this website, as it is fake the government has said.

    Fake: US has not recognised Telugu as an official language

    This claim is Fake. There is NO such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, PIB has said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    KVMS established under agriculture ministry

    Conclusion

    The website is fake

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
