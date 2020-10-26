Do not get misled by this website that is offering jobs

Fact check: Was Nitish Kumar’s convoy pelted with stones during the Bihar Election campaign

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: There is a website of the Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) offering employment opportunities.

It is also claimed that the website is registered under the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmer's Welfare.

The government has cautioned against this website. The government has clarified that the Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) is not established under the Agriculture Ministry. Do not follow this website, as it is fake the government has said.

This claim is Fake. There is NO such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, PIB has said.

Fact Check Claim KVMS established under agriculture ministry Conclusion The website is fake Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in