For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Do not get misled by this website that is offering jobs
Fact Check
New Delhi, Oct 26: There is a website of the Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) offering employment opportunities.
It is also claimed that the website is registered under the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmer's Welfare.
The government has cautioned against this website. The government has clarified that the Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) is not established under the Agriculture Ministry. Do not follow this website, as it is fake the government has said.
Fake: US has not recognised Telugu as an official language
This claim is Fake. There is NO such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, PIB has said.
Fact Check
Claim
KVMS established under agriculture ministry
Conclusion
The website is fake
Rating
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in