    Absolutely Fake: Kremlin on reports of Putin stepping down as President

    By
    |

    Moscow, Nov 07: Kremlin has rejected reports that Vladimir Putin will quit as President of Russia.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the media report based on Solovei's assertions, which was picked up by other British newspapers, was false. "It's absolute nonsense," said Peskov, adding "Everything is fine with the President."

    Absolutely Fake: Kremlin on reports of Putin stepping down as President

    Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun developing symptoms of Parkinson's, which affects the brain and can cause shaking and stiffness. It is reportedly said that Putin is beginning to show signs of weakness in his hands, struggling to hold pens, as well as constantly twitching his leg, reports had stated on Friday.

    Vladimir Putin 'will quit as Russian President in January amid fears he has Parkinson's disease'

    Putin has served more than 20 years as Russian president over two terms, and recently won a referendum on changing the term limits for leaders of the country. It comes as the President is also pushing through legislation granting him additional powers and immunity if he were to resign as leader of Russia, the reports had further said.

    Analysts informed of the President's health also claimed Alina Kabaeva, aged 37 and former lover of Putin, has begged him to step down.

    Professor Valery Solovei, Moscow political scientist, added Putin's daughters, Maria Vorontsova , 35, and Katerina Tikhonova, 34, are pressuring him to step down.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Putin is stepping down as President of Russia

    Conclusion

    Kremlin says Putin will not step down as President of Russia

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
    X