Uttarakhand: Van falls into a gorge in Uttarkashi, 9 dead

Dehradun, Sep 2: At least nine people were killed after a van skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Monday, said reports.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the accident.

On August 28, two persons were killed and 22 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. The bus was on its way to Rishikesh from Tehri Garhwal's Pavki Devi village when the accident occurred. Two passengers died on the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital in Rishikesh.

On July 2, at least 48 people were today killed and 12 others injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The incident occurred near Gween village, close to Dhumakot in the district, when the private bus, carrying 58 passengers, on it way to Ramnagar, fell into a 200-metre deep gorge.

