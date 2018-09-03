  • search

Uttarakhand: Van falls into a gorge in Uttarkashi, 9 dead

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dehradun, Sep 2: At least nine people were killed after a van skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Monday, said reports.

    It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the accident.

    Van falls into a gorge in Uttarkashi (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    Van falls into a gorge in Uttarkashi (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    On August 28, two persons were killed and 22 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. The bus was on its way to Rishikesh from Tehri Garhwal's Pavki Devi village when the accident occurred. Two passengers died on the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital in Rishikesh.

    [Uttarakhand: Landslide in Tehri-Garhwal leaves 4 dead, rescue ops underway]

    On July 2, at least 48 people were today killed and 12 others injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

    The incident occurred near Gween village, close to Dhumakot in the district, when the private bus, carrying 58 passengers, on it way to Ramnagar, fell into a 200-metre deep gorge.

    For more Uttarakhand related news, click here

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand accident dehradun

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue