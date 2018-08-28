  • search

Uttarakhand: Two killed, 22 injured as bus falls into gorge

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rishikesh, Aug 28: Two persons were killed and 22 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district.  

    The bus was on its way to Rishikesh from Tehri Garhwal's Pavki Devi village when the accident occurred, in charge at Muni Ki Reti Police Station Ram Kishore Saklani said. 

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Two passengers died on the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital in Rishikesh where the condition of five was stated to be serious, he said. 

    Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed grief over the deaths and asked officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    dehradun uttarakhand accident

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue