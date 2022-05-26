Uttarakhand Board to declare Class 10, 12 results 2022 by June 10

Dehradun

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education will declare the UK Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 in June. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Careers360 while citing an official said that the results will be declared by June 10. The process to finalise the results is still on. Over 2 lakh students had attended the board exams that were held in March and April. "The UK Board evaluation process of both the 10th, 12th exams are still on, and the UK Board will announce both the results of the 10th, 12th exams either in the first or second week of June," the official told Careers360.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass in the 10th and 12th exams. Last year the pass percentage in the 10th exam was 99.09 and in the 12 it was 99.56 per cent. The UK Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 once declared will be available on ubse.uk.gov.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 16:03 [IST]