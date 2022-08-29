YouTube
    In Rishikesh, man kills mother, wife and 3 daughters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Rishikesh, Aug 29: A 47-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, wife and three daughters by slitting their throats in Ranipokhari area here on Monday, police said.

    Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Nagagher, has been arrested and is being interrogated, they said.

    Dehradun Superintendent of Police (rural) Kamlesh Upadhyay said a blood-smeared knife has been recovered from the spot.

    Kumar allegedly killed his mother Bitan Devi (75), wife Nitu Devi (36) and three daughters -- Aparna, Swarna and Annapurna -- after offering his daily prayers, the SP said, adding the reason for the killings is yet to be ascertained.

    He was unemployed and one of his brothers who stays abroad used to send money to cover the family's needs, the SP said.

    Kumar's another daughter Shyam Bhawani was at her aunt's home in Tapovan at the time of the killings.

    According to the SP, Kumar is a native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh. His mother was mentally unstable.

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 13:57 [IST]
