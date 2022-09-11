IMD issues Yellow alert in 5 Uttarakhand districts

YouTuber Bobby Kataria, who drank alcohol on Dehradun streets, to be arrested soon

Dehradun

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, Sep 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in five Uttarakhand districts, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in Gangotri, Yamunotri, Dehradun in the next 24 hours.

A woman died and about 30 houses were destroyed following a cloud burst near the Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh at around 1 pm caused havoc in Dharchula's Khotila village.

The district administration has appealed to the people not to go to places prone to danger. On the other hand, there are reports of debris entering about 35 houses in Dharchula's Khadi Gali and Khotila, and a woman is reported missing due to waterlogging.

According to the district administration, electricity and drinking water system in the area is disrupted due to excessive rainfall and waterlogging.

Heavy rain forecast in Odisha

A Low-Pressure Area is located off Andhra Pradesh/Odisha coast and will likely maintain its position through the weekend. It will begin penetrating the inland area on Monday.

According to the weather department, widespread rains likely over Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gangetic-West Bengal in this period.

From Sunday, the rainfall in southern Gujarat will increase. The system may also bring rainfall over Delhi-NCR in the first half of next week.

The weather department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for the Mumbai and suburbs over the next 48 hours. The weather agency also said that the rainfall will likely come in association with thunderstorms.

Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 12:34 [IST]