Was Modi’s announcement on A-SAT a poll gimmick?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced successful test of an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile. Though all parties were unanimous in hailing the efforts of the scientists, PM Modi drew flak from the opposition. Some parties raised eyebrows on the timing of the announcement with elections around the corner while some said it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The TMC blatantly said that the announcement was aimed at reaping political benefits.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Now, issues related to national security do not fall under the ambit of the model code of conduct, but a question can be raised that why the PM made announcement instead of the relevant scientific authorities. PM's address announcing the ASAT achievement to the nation was a straightforward one, and there was nothing political about it. PM Modi kept the announcement simple and there was was absolutely no 'chest thumping' or government taking credit for it. What the BJP leaders spoke on TV debates later that evening is a different matter altogether.

    What is your take on it? Could the test have waited till the polls were over? Would it have been better if the scientists had made the announcement instead of PM?

    narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 model code of conduct debate

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 9:37 [IST]
