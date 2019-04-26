Sign of weakness? Should Priyanka have taken on Modi

Debates

oi-Madhuri Adnal

After fueling speculation that she might contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, the Congress on Thursday said not Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but Ajay Rai would again be its candidate from the seat.

Priyanka gave rise to the speculation with her comments that she would like to contest from Varanasi if her brother asked her to do so.

However, a press release by the Congress on Thursday declared Ajay Rai as the party's candidate from Varanasi, making it clear that Priyanka Gandhi will not take on Modi in what many said would be the mother of all contests in this election.

The decision left many in Varanasi, who had laid store in the Congress fielding a stronger candidate, disappointed.

So, why didn't she, the younger and the more charismatic of the Gandhi siblings, gifted with a more natural connect with party workers and the masses. Don't you think Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should have contested against PM Modi after all these build-up?

It can be recalled in 2014, Rai received a mere 7.2 per cent votes against Modi, with even his community of Bhumihars not supporting him. Varanasi witnessed a Hindu consolidation.

So, the decision not to field Gandhi, came shortly after Modi had touched down in his constituency and was set to embark on a grand road show a day ahead of filing his nomination, which means that the Congress seemed to have conceded defeat against PM?

Polling will be held in Varanasi on May 19 in the last phase of the ongoing seven-phase election.