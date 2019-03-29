Should Priyanka Gandhi take on Narendra Modi at Varanasi?

Debates

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra teased a potential showdown with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national elections on Thursday as she quipped "Why not Varanasi" - the Lok Sabha constituency of the PM.

The Congress party cadre has long demanded Gandhi's entry into the electoral fray as they seek a leader to turn the fortunes of the party around in the state. Though this is a tough option, it may galvanise voters of UP and neighbouring states to favour the Congress because this has the potential to project the Gandhis' fighting instinct and show that they are not scared of taking on Modi in a direct contest.

However, it is also important to look into the caste dynamics of this constituency because in the caste-ridden electoral politics of eastern Uttar Pradesh, what finally matters is caste arithmetic.

If Priyanka Gandhi opts to contest from Varanasi, how difficult would the fight be for her?