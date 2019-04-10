  • search
    Should Modi stop harping about Balakot and credit Forces instead?

    New Delhi, Apr 10: While addressing a rally in Latur yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the electorate to dedicate their votes to soldiers who conducted air strike on Balakot. Does it indirectly mean that the votes be dedicated to the party which was in power when the strikes were carried out, because the soldiers are contesting the elections. This remark by the PM comes at time when the opposition is up in arms over the politicisation of military matters. A similar kind of thing had happened after the surgical strikes of 2016. The opinion of the defence experts is divided on the matter as some say that it is fine for the ruling government to derive political mileage out of it, while some others strongly oppose it. Those who are for it, say that the government can take credit as the final decision to go ahead with the strike was taken by them which is a political risk. Some of the other bJP leaders have indeed gone too far with the politicisation of military operations. 

    What is your say on this entire matter? Do you feel it is okay to rake up the military matters in election campaigns? Or Do you think there should be blanket ban on politicisation of defence issues and operations?

    Please express your views below:

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019
