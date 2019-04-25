  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Should Modi address real issues rather than giving light hearted interviews to Akshay Kumar?

    By
    |

    Days after the Election Commission banned the screening of a biopic on him, arguing it could skew the playing field, Modi sprang a Bollywood-laced strategic surprise on the nation, with just five days left before the fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Should Modi address real issues rather than giving light hearted interviews to Akshay Kumar?
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    It came in the form of a 60-minute-long 'interview' with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, designed to showcase the softer, personal side of the prime minister's personality which of course, Modi called it as 'apolitical'.

    During the interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Didi (what Mamata Banerjee is called by many) keeps sending him sweets, Bengal's choicest ones on several occasions over and above presenting him with Bengal handloom kurtas.

    The Prime Minister's revelation has sent the Trinamool scurrying for cover. With Mamata Banerjee trying to hold on to the 28 per cent minority voters in West Bengal, her friendly gestures towards Narendra Modi might sour her relations with minorities in the state.

    Modi also spoke about his childhood days and revealed a fondness for mangoes during the interview. Do you think, Modi should have focused in addressing the real issues rather than giving light hearted interviews?

    lok-sabha-home

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission lok sabha elections 2019 akshay kumar narendra modi debate

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue