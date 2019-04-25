Should Modi address real issues rather than giving light hearted interviews to Akshay Kumar?

Debates

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Days after the Election Commission banned the screening of a biopic on him, arguing it could skew the playing field, Modi sprang a Bollywood-laced strategic surprise on the nation, with just five days left before the fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019.

It came in the form of a 60-minute-long 'interview' with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, designed to showcase the softer, personal side of the prime minister's personality which of course, Modi called it as 'apolitical'.

During the interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Didi (what Mamata Banerjee is called by many) keeps sending him sweets, Bengal's choicest ones on several occasions over and above presenting him with Bengal handloom kurtas.

The Prime Minister's revelation has sent the Trinamool scurrying for cover. With Mamata Banerjee trying to hold on to the 28 per cent minority voters in West Bengal, her friendly gestures towards Narendra Modi might sour her relations with minorities in the state.

Modi also spoke about his childhood days and revealed a fondness for mangoes during the interview. Do you think, Modi should have focused in addressing the real issues rather than giving light hearted interviews?