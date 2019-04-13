  • search
    On the model code of conduct is the ECI a toothless tiger

    The BJP has approached the Election Commission seeking action against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a thief" and also attributing to the Supreme Court things it did not say in the Rafale jet case. The delegation led by Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that the poll body had ignored their earlier complaints against Gandhi on the issue.

    On the model code of conduct is the ECI a toothless tiger

    In another instance, the Congress questioned the Election Commission's letting off of Yogi Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, saying that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister "insults" the Indian Army and the poll body writes a "love letter" to him.

    The opposition party also came down hard on the EC communication to NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, saying he criticised the party's proposed minimum income scheme NYAY and the poll body told him "don't do it in future".

    "Has the MCC now become 'Modi Code of Conduct'. Adityanath insults the Indian Army -- EC writes a love letter to him," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala mocked the poll panel.

    After opposition parties raised questions against the EC, the panel has issued notice to Adityanath on the matter on Wednesday.

    But could the Election Commission have done something more than a mere slap on the wrist? Perhaps, it's about time the watchdog assure people it is not a toothless tiger. What's your say?

    Please express your opinion below:

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 9:46 [IST]
