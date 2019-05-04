More clean chits to Modi: Does EC have a different set of rules

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 04: Allegations of violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) are a norm during the elections and the Election Commission is duty bound look into them is an impartial manner. Five clean chits to Prime Minister Modi over MCC violations have not gone down well with the opposition and the parties are now resorting to saying the EC is working under pressure of the Centre. Recently, Yogi Adityanath, Maneka Gandhi, Mayawati and Azam Khan were punished by the EC over MCC violations. Some other leaders were also given a stern warning. But, eyebrows are bound to be raised when the prime minister does not even get a warning.

What is your say on this? Do you think the EC has been reluctant to act against the PM? Or do you feel that the allegations against Modi were unfounded? Do you feel the opposition is trying to get a political mileage by levelling allegations?

