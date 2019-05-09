Mamata or Maya? Who will play the more crucial role in govt formation

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 09: Almost all the regional parties want to have a major say in the next government formation whether its TRS, TDP, Shiv Sena, JD (S) or other state parties. Such parties would prefer a hung verdict in the elections because that would allow them to press for their demands, but of course how much of an inluence they can have depends on the seats they win in their respective states.

Mamata Banerjee is most vocal of these leaders and is leaving no stone unturned to be in the headlines, which some say is testimony to the fact that say may have prime ministerial ambitions. In 2014, the TMC did well in Bengal winning over 35 seats highlighting yet again the vice-like grip Mamata has on the state. The other lady who many say has high ambitions but is far less vocal than Mamata is BSP's Mayawati. Mayawati's party drew a blank in previous elections and this time she has allied with SP in Uttar Pradesh. Startling fact is that BSP had second highest vote share in 2014 after the BJP, which won 280 plus seats, and yet could not win a single seat. This has forced Mayawati to re-think on her strategy and get the caste arithmetic right.

Comparing both, Mamata does seem like a more inluencial polirtically than the BSP chief, but than that perception is emerging from the performances in 2014. 2019 may present us a totally different picture. One thing is true that Mayawati wants to be truly far more assertive in the national politics than what she is now, and the BSP is leaving no stone unturned to achieve that for their 'Behen ji'.

What is your say on the matter? Can Mayawati make a comeback after 2014 setback? In case of a hung Parliament, will Mamata Banerjee emerge as the leader to galvanise scattered across the length and breadth of the country?

